Cricket: Ireland beat Afghanistan to win ODI series

SHARJAH: Ireland beat Afghanistan by five wickets in the third and final one-day international in Sharjah on Sunday (Dec 10) to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

Left-arm spinner George Dockrell took 4-28 as Afghanistan were bowled out for 177 before Paul Stirling struck a 97-ball 101 to take Ireland to their target in 38 overs.

Afghanistan won the first match by 138 runs while Ireland levelled the series with a 51-run victory in the second - with all three matches played in Sharjah.



