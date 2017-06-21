Cricket: Kumble resigns as India's head coach

NEW DELHI: Anil Kumble has stepped down as India's head coach after a one-year term that ended with the team's defeat in the final of the Champions Trophy, the Indian cricket board said on Tuesday (Jun 20).

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirms that Mr Anil Kumble has withdrawn his services as the post of the Head Coach for the Senior India Men's team," said a board statement.

"While the Cricket Advisory Committee had endorsed an extension to his tenure as Head Coach, Mr Anil Kumble has decided not to continue as the coach," the statement added.

The former captain did not travel with the India team that left from England on Tuesday for a limited-overs tour of the West Indies starting June 23.

The BCCI had advertised for the coach's position just before the 50-over marquee event, prompting rumours of a rift between the coach and India captain Virat Kohli.

The 46-year-old Kumble, who was put in charge last June, coached India to 12 victories in 17 Tests.

Former India greats Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman have been tasked with selecting his successor.