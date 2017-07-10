Cricket: Lewis ton carries Windies to thumping win

KINGSTON, JAMAICA: West Indies opener Evin Lewis hammered an unbeaten 125 to lead the hosts to a nine-wicket thrashing of India in the one-off T20 international at Sabina Park on Sunday (Jul 9).

The 25-year-old clubbed 12 sixes in his remarkable innings, the highest score by a West Indies batsman in this format, to overshadow Chris Gayle's first international appearance for 15 months.

India managed 190-6 from their 20 overs, but saw that passed with nine deliveries to spare.