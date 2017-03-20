Cricket - Marsh, Handscomb keep Australia's hopes alive in Ranchi

RANCHI, India: Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh batted resolutely through the second session of the final day to keep alive Australia's hopes of snatching a drawing in the third test against India.

Skipper Steve Smith returned to the pavilion in the morning session, leaving his team reeling at 63-4 after Australia had resumed on Monday needing 129 runs to make India bat again.

Marsh and Handscomb refused to throw in towel, offering dogged resistance with their 86-run partnership for the flourishing fourth wicket and pushing Australia to 149-4 at tea, a deficit of three runs.

Handscomb will resume on 44 alongside Marsh, who has scored 38, hoping to bat their team to safety at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium.

India, buoyant after making 603 in their first innings and with Ravindra Jadeja having taken a couple of late wickets the previous evening, came out hard at the Australians in the morning.

Overnight batsmen Smith and Matt Renshaw resumed with Australia on 23 for two and frustrated the hosts for about 21 overs before falling in quick succession.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja relentlessly attacked the rough outside Renshaw's off-stump, while Ishant Sharma bowled to Smith with a seven-two off-side field.

Pumped up after an altercation with Renshaw, Sharma earned the breakthrough for India when he trapped the opener leg-before for 15 with a fuller delivery.

A bigger blow awaited Australia in the next over when Jadeja, who already has eight wickets in the match to go with an unbeaten fifty with the bat, spun one past Smith's advancing pad and uprooted the off-stump.

The Australian captain had scored an unbeaten 178 in the first innings but fell for 21 in the second.

Marsh and Handscomb both survived leg-before appeals but were otherwise untroubled as they shunned risks and punished the loose balls.

The four-test series is level at 1-1. Dharamsala hosts the final match from Saturday.

