Cricket - NZ bowled out for 489, lead South Africa by 175 runs

WELLINGTON: New Zealand were dismissed for 489, giving them a 175-run lead, shortly before tea on the fourth day of the third test against South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Colin de Grandhomme was last man out for 57 - his maiden test half century - after lunch as New Zealand upped their run rate. The players took tea at the fall of the wicket.

De Grandhomme had joined wicketkeeper BJ Watling after lunch following Mitchell Santner's dismissal for 41 in the final over before the break.

The situation was tailor made for the fast-scoring right hander, with New Zealand needing to increase their run rate after struggling against a tight South Africa attack in the first session.

The 30-year-old took a little time to get going but after hitting his first boundary off Kagiso Rabada on his 16th ball he motored to the milestone, clipping a single off Keshav Maharaj to bring up the mark on his 63rd delivery.

Watling was the first player to be dismissed after lunch when he played around a Maharaj delivery when charging down the wicket, while Matt Henry (12) also fell to the left-arm spinner.

Jeetan Patel added five before South Africa took the third new ball and Rabada got him to feather a catch behind to Quinton de Kock.

South Africa had captured two late wickets in the elongated morning session.

Santner had battled through to 41 before he was caught in the final over before lunch while captain Kane Williamson was dismissed for 176 about 30 minutes before the break.

South Africa were dismissed for 314 in their first innings.

New Zealand need to win the rain-affected test as South Africa lead the series 1-0 having won the second game in Wellington by eight wickets.

The rain-hit first test in Dunedin ended in a draw.

