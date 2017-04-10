Cricket: Pakistan beat West Indies by 74 runs in second ODI

PROVIDENCE, Guyana: Pakistan beat West Indies by 74 runs in the second one-day international on Sunday (Apr 9) to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Pakistan made 282-5 with Babar Azam hitting an undefeated 125 before fast bowler Hasan Ali claimed 5-38 as the home side, with skipper Jason Holder scoring 68 not out, were dismissed for 208.