Cricket: Pakistan beat West Indies by 74 runs in second ODI
- Posted 10 Apr 2017 06:05
- Updated 10 Apr 2017 06:10
PROVIDENCE, Guyana: Pakistan beat West Indies by 74 runs in the second one-day international on Sunday (Apr 9) to level the three-match series at 1-1.
Pakistan made 282-5 with Babar Azam hitting an undefeated 125 before fast bowler Hasan Ali claimed 5-38 as the home side, with skipper Jason Holder scoring 68 not out, were dismissed for 208.
