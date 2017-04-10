Cricket: Pakistan beat West Indies by 74 runs in second ODI

Channel NewsAsia

Pakistan beat West Indies by 74 runs in the second one-day international on Sunday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Sarfraz Ahmed (L) of Pakistan catching Jason Mohammed (R) of West Indies during the second ODI match at Guyana National Stadium, Providence, Guyana. (Randy BROOKS/AFP)

PROVIDENCE, Guyana: Pakistan beat West Indies by 74 runs in the second one-day international on Sunday (Apr 9)  to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Pakistan made 282-5 with Babar Azam hitting an undefeated 125 before fast bowler Hasan Ali claimed 5-38 as the home side, with skipper Jason Holder scoring 68 not out, were dismissed for 208.

