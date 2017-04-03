Cricket: Pakistan beat Windies in fourth T20 to win series
Pakistan's bowlers restricted West Indies to 124 for 8 before Shehzad (53) helped the tourists reach their target with six balls to spare to complete a 3-1 series victory.
- Posted 03 Apr 2017 04:36
- Updated 03 Apr 2017 04:40
PORT OF SPAIN: Ahmed Shehzad struck a patient half-century as Pakistan cruised to a seven-wicket win over West Indies in the fourth and final T20 international in Trinidad on Sunday (Apr 2).
