Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Cricket: Pakistan beat Windies in fourth T20 to win series

Pakistan's bowlers restricted West Indies to 124 for 8 before Shehzad (53) helped the tourists reach their target with six balls to spare to complete a 3-1 series victory.

  • Posted 03 Apr 2017 04:36
  • Updated 03 Apr 2017 04:40
Pakistan's cricketers pose with their winning trophy at the end of the fourth and final T20 international against West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Pakistan won the match by seven wickets to clinch the series 3-1. (Jewel SAMAD/AFP)

PORT OF SPAIN: Ahmed Shehzad struck a patient half-century as Pakistan cruised to a seven-wicket win over West Indies in the fourth and final T20 international in Trinidad on Sunday (Apr 2).

Pakistan's bowlers restricted West Indies to 124 for 8 before Shehzad (53) helped the tourists reach their target with six balls to spare to complete a 3-1 series victory.

- AFP/de