Cricket-Rain washes out first session on third day in Sydney
- Posted 05 Jan 2017 08:00
- Updated 05 Jan 2017 09:35
SYDNEY: Persistent rain prevented any play before lunch on the third day of the third and final test between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
Pakistan were set to resume their first innings on 126-2 in reply to Australia's 538-8 declared. Australia lead the series 2-0.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
- Reuters