Cricket: Sri Lanka all out for 373 in third test

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka were all out for 373 in their first innings, conceding a 163-run lead to hosts India in the third and final test at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Tuesday.

Skipper Dinesh Chandimal top scored for the tourists with a defiant 164, while Angelo Mathews made 111.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma claimed three wickets apiece for India, who lead the three-match series 1-0.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Greg Stutchbury)