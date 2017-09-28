Cricket-West Indies batsman Lewis retires hurt with record 176

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: Evin Lewis set a record for a batsman retiring hurt in international cricket with a swaggering 176 for West Indies in the fourth ODI against England at The Oval on Wednesday.

With his double century in sight, the 25-year-old Trinidadian smashed a Jake Ball full delivery against his ankle off an inside edge in the 46th over and dropped to the ground twisting in agony.

He was then wheeled away on a stretcher to a standing ovation.

His career-best haul, off 130 balls, included seven sixes and surpassed the previous international record for a retired hurt of 165 set by Australian Charles Bannerman against England in 1877.

West Indies ended the innings on 356 for 5 off 50 overs, leaving England a huge total to chase and giving the visitors a chance of remaining in contention to draw the series on Friday.

England, who have an unbeatable 2-0 lead after winning the third game by 124 runs in Bristol last Sunday, were without Ben Stokes and Alex Hales after both were involved in a nightclub incident on Monday.

Stokes was earlier named in England's Ashes squad for the tour of Australia.

