Cristiano Ronaldo to testify in tax fraud case July 31 - court

MADRID: Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will testify on July 31 in a case in which he is accused of hiding income from the tax authorities, court officials said on Tuesday.

The Spanish prosecutor says the Real Madrid forward knowingly used a business structure to hide his image rights income in Spain between 2011 and 2014. Ronaldo has denied the charges.

(Reporting by Paul Day, writing by Julien Toyer)