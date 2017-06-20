Cristiano Ronaldo to testify in tax fraud case July 31 - court
MADRID: Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will testify on July 31 in a case in which he is accused of hiding income from the tax authorities, court officials said on Tuesday.
The Spanish prosecutor says the Real Madrid forward knowingly used a business structure to hide his image rights income in Spain between 2011 and 2014. Ronaldo has denied the charges.
