Criterium cycling picking up speed in Singapore

SINGAPORE: While road cycling races used to be a rarity in Singapore, a rush of events in recent months suggests that the situation is changing.



Two races on circuit courses - known as criteriums - have taken place so far this year: The URA Share the Road Criterium in January and the iM Events Asia Criterium last Sunday (Feb 5).



Wind back a little further, and there was the return of the HolyCrit night race last December. It followed a two-year hiatus, after HolyCrit’s organisers Eric Khoo and Zulkifli Awab were fined $5,000 and jailed for seven days for organising illegal races. Last December's race though, was sanctioned by the Singapore Cycling Federation.

Buoyed by the success and the re-emergence of criterium racing in Singapore, the HolyCrit duo is holding another sanctioned night race this Saturday (Feb 11), this time at the National Stadium.

The race, called HolyCrit, involves fixed-gear bicycles and road bikes. (Photo: Razali Abdullah)

Two categories - fixed-gear and road bikes - will be contested on the stadium’s 400m track, which will be covered by a rubber surface.

The increase in the number of local races is a positive development, according to HolyCrit race director Saeful Hakim: “It definitely is a good start. The demand for bicycle races has been there for a few years,” said the 24-year-old. “However, the red tape and high costs associated with organising bike races in Singapore have posed great challenges to event organisers in the past as plenty of proposed events ... never saw the light of day.”

Riders testing the rubber surface laid around the National Stadium's running track. (Photo: Razali Abdullah)

He added: “Things have changed as of late. The current committee helming the Singapore Cycling Federation has made it easier for event organisers like ourselves to organise races. They have forged partnerships and understandings with relevant authorities, and supportive stakeholders such as the Singapore Sports Hub allowing for a smoother process when it comes to organising races.”

With more criteriums emerging in Singapore, HolyCrit’s Saeful hopes the events will help to inspire even more young cyclists to make the switch to competitive cycling. “Having bicycle races throughout the calendar is important for the ecosystem of cycling in Singapore," he said. "It gives competitive cyclists something to train for throughout the year, and in the long run this is crucial to producing cycling talents to compete on the international stage.”

He added: “On top of this, there is also a spillover effect to spectators who attend these races. It's a chicken-and-egg situation - young kids watching the races could in turn be inspired to pick up competitive cycling.”

National youth road cyclist Firoz Loh agreed that grassroots races such as HolyCrit are the way forward. “I think the cycling community is moving in the right direction. About two to three years ago, there wasn’t a single race on the local calendar. Now, it’s only the start of the year but we already have a few races in place. I think it’s good that we’re starting to have more and more races.

"I'm sure HolyCrit X will be a great event because in Singapore, it is definitely hard to find a venue to host a race,” said the 18-year-old, who will also be taking part in the Asian Cycling Championships this year. “For the HolyCrit organisers to find a place like the National Stadium is definitely something. As a race cyclist, I’d rather have a very short race rather than have no races at all."

SUSTAINABILITY AS AN ISSUE

Although the country’s road cycling scene has been jump-started with the increase in local criteriums, Singapore Cycling Federation’s Vice-President (Road) Bastian Dohling said that the challenge lies in keeping the momentum going: “These (events) have got to be sustainable. It’s not fair if race organisers put in a lot of energy in terms of money, time and resources but no one shows up."

He added: “The events are there, we just need more people to show up and get involved to make it sustainable. We need more people donating money, as in sponsors. We also need people donating time, as in volunteers. That’s something that needs to happen now, otherwise these events won’t be sustainable in future.”

Criterium riders negotiating a bend in a race last year. (Video: Noor Farhan)

According to Saeful, the challenge of raising funds to secure race venues remains the main stumbling block for event organisers, especially in hosting races in Singapore. The HolyCrit race director said: “Even with the help of the federation, obtaining race venues has always and will always be a challenge. But we hope that by organising the first-ever bike race at a venue like the National Stadium, we can be trailblazers for other event organisers to think of innovative ways of organising bike races across the island.

“Given the scarcity of road space in Singapore, and the excessive cost of closing down major stretches of road to organise bike races, thinking of creative alternatives will have to be the way forward for organisers of bike races in Singapore. For instance, we have been in talks with private organisations who own large plots of land, about holding races within their premises, as we would not incur road closure costs in doing so,” said Saeful.

Local rider Yeo Boon Kiak is among those rooting for race organisers to maintain the current momentum of holding local races. “I think it’s brave of HolyCrit to have the resilience in organising this event again, especially after landing in hot water in previous editions,” said the podiatrist at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, who has been cycling competitively for 10 years.



However, Yeo believes there is still some way to go before regular criteriums become the norm. “Back in Australia when I was studying in Melbourne, criteriums were regular grassroots events,” said the former professional cyclist. “Here in Singapore, there’s still a top-down approach in organising such races, where you’d have to get the government involved in getting race venues and road closures, and also pay a fee to close the roads.

He added: “Definitely (in Singapore) it is a good start having several races so far, but I’m also having my expectations managed.”