Cronje ruled out of Springboks team with virus

AUCKLAND: Springboks scrumhalf Ross Cronje has been forced out of the side for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against the All Blacks by a stomach virus.

Francois Hougaard will move from the bench into the number nine shirt in place of Cronje, who was named on Thursday to start the game at North Harbour Stadium and earn his fifth test cap.

Bulls scrumhalf Rudy Paige will come into the matchday squad on the bench, the team said in a news release.

The All Blacks lead the Rugby Championship table on 14 points after three successive wins, while the Springboks are in second place on 11 after beating Argentina in their first two games and earning a 23-23 draw with Australia last week.

