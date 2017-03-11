Cummins called up to replace Australia paceman Starc

MELBOURNE: Pat Cummins has been rushed into the Australia squad to replace injured pace spearhead Mitchell Starc for the remainder of the test series in India, Cricket Australia said on Saturday.

Cummins has not played a test since his debut against South Africa as a teenager in 2011 but he made a successful return to first class cricket in the domestic Sheffield Shield for New South Wales.

"It’s unfortunate to lose Mitch out of the squad in India. In selecting Pat, we were looking for a strike bowling replacement option,” selector Trevor Hohns said in a media release.

“Pat has impressed in his return to cricket this summer with consistent performances in his ODI, Twenty20 International and Big Bash matches.

"He has also had a very good Sheffield Shield return for New South Wales, after six years off, where he made a notable Shield best 4-57 in the first innings, before bettering those figures in the second innings with 4-47 in his man-of-the-match performance."

The third match of the four-test series, which is tied at 1-1, starts in Ranchi next week.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)