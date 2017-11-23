Cummins grabs breakthrough after England dominate

BRISBANE: Australia paceman Pat Cummins bowled Mark Stoneman in the final over before tea to end his stubborn partnership with James Vince as England moved to 128 for two on the first day of the series-opening Ashes test in Brisbane on Thursday.

Cummins' breakthrough eased a session of frustration for the hosts as Ashes debutants Stoneman and Vince dug in with a 125-run partnership on an unresponsive Gabba pitch to give England the upper hand by the break.

Vince, who averaged 19.27 from his seven tests leading in, struck his maiden half-century and was 72 not out, with England captain Joe Root on one after surviving the final four balls.

Stoneman and Vince had resumed on 59 for one after rain delayed the second session by about 90 minutes, with only Alastair Cook falling for two in the morning after Root won the toss and sent his side in to bat.

Vince, England's surprise selection at number three, opened his shoulders after the interval as the ball lost its shine.

A flashy square drive off Josh Hazlewood brought up his maiden 50 in his eighth test, having never before surpassed 42 in his previous seven matches.

Emboldened by his team mate, the more cautious Stoneman then punched a Hazlewood delivery wide of mid-on for a four to push England past 100 runs just before the drinks break.

Stoneman drove confidently past mid-off for two to bring up the 100-run partnership straight after drinks, an unthinkable turn of events for local fans expecting Australia's fire-breathing pace trio to dominate.

The pair progressed in brilliant sunshine before Stoneman raised his 50 with a streaky edge off Cummins, the ball falling short of second slip before racing off for two, leaving fielder Peter Handscomb punching the turf in frustration.

Worse was to come for the hosts in the following over as recalled wicketkeeper Tim Paine grassed a chance to have Vince out for 68 when he nicked spinner Nathan Lyon.

Paine had taken Matthew Wade's place in the test squad in a surprising selection, beating out Peter Nevill, and the miss saw captain Smith fling his head back in exasperation.

Soon after, however, Cummins buoyed the home side with a fine delivery that removed Stoneman's middle stump with the batsman on 53.

While the Gabba wicket showed a green tinge, Smith said he too would have liked to bat first and his fast men rarely threatened, struggling to extract much pace or movement off the seam.

The exception was a peach of a delivery from Starc which moved away slightly from Cook and kissing the outside edge on the way to Handscomb in the slips.

Smith earlier confirmed opener David Warner and Shaun Marsh would play after they suffered neck and back strains in recent days.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)