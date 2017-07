LIEGE, Belgium: German Marcel Kittel of the Quick-Step Floors team claimed his 10th Tour de France victory when he won the second stage, a 203.5-km ride from Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday.

France's Arnaud Demare (FDJ) took second place with German Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) third.

Britain's Geraint Thomas of Team Sky retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)