Cycling - Team Sky's Thomas wins Tour de France opening time trial

DUESSELDORF, Germany: Britain's Geraint Thomas won the opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday with a superb ride around a rain-drenched 14-km time trial course in Duesseldorf.

The Team Sky rider clocked 16 minutes 04 seconds, five seconds quicker than BMC's Swiss rider Stefan Kueng and two ahead of Sky team mate Vasil Kiryienka of Belarus.

Tour favourite Chris Froome took time out of all of his yellow-jersey rivals with a strong sixth place.

