Cycling - UCI cancels Uran's 20-second penalty

PARIS: The International Cycling Union (UCI) has overturned a 20-second time penalty imposed by the race jury on Rigoberto Uran after the 12th stage of the Tour de France, the manager of Cannondale-Drapac team said on Friday.

"The UCI has reversed its decision. No penalty for Rigo," Cannondale-Drapac team manager Jonathan Vaughters said on Twitter.

Uran had been sanctioned for taking a bottle from a Cannondale staffer inside the last 10km of Thursday's stage.

He stays fourth in the overall standings, 35 seconds behind race leader Fabio Aru and not 55 seconds off the pace before the reversal of the decision.

Vaughters told Reuters the UCI did not explain to him the reason behind overturning the decision.

TV footage showed stage winner Romain Bardet, who is third overall, grab a bottle from a spectator 6.4km from the finish.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)