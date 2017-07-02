Cycling - Valverde out of Tour de France after stage one crash

Spain's Alejandro Valverde, a key team mate of Colombian Nairo Quintana, is out of the Tour de France after crashing during the opening time trial on Saturday, his team said on Twitter.

Valverde, third overall in 2015, skidded into a safety barrier after losing control of his bike on a wet left-hand corner on the 14-km course in Duesseldorf.

The 37-year-old was being treated by race medics on the spot.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)