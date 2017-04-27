Cycling: Albasini wins Romandie first stage as Felline keeps lead

CHAMPERY: Switzerland's Michael Albasini won the first stage of the Tour de Romandie on Wednesday (Apr 26) as prologue winner Fabio Felline of Italy maintained his overall lead.

Twice former winner and favourite Chris Froome finished fifth on the stage and climbed 39 places, but remains 29 seconds off the pace after finishing 78th in Tuesday's opening 4.8-kilometre prologue.

On a sopping wet day, Albasini won a sprint finish at the end of the 173.3-kilometre mountainous stage from Aigle to Champery in Switzerland, with Italian Diego Ulissi second and Jesus Herrada of Spain third.

It was 36-year-old Albasini's seventh stage win at the tour.

Felline finished safely in the leading bunch in 12th in the same time as the winner. German Maximilian Schachmann jumped two places to second overall at eight seconds with Herrada now third on the same time.

Victory continued a solid spring for Albasini of the Australian Orica team after he finished third at the Amstel Gold Race 10 days ago.

Thursday's second stage is a hilly 160.7-kilometre run from Champery to Bulle. The key stage will likely be Saturday's mountainous 162.3-kilometre run including four categorised climbs. The race finishes on Sunday with an 18.3-kilometre individual time-trial.