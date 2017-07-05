Cycling: Aru wins Tour fifth stage, Froome takes yellow

Italy's Fabio Aru celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the 160.5km fifth stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France cycling race. (Lionel BONAVENTURE/AFP)
PLANCHER-LES-MINES, France: Fabio Aru emulated compatriot Vincenzo Nibali in winning the fifth stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday (Jul 5) as reigning champion Chris Froome took over the race lead.

Italian Aru won the 160.5km stage that finished on the La Planche des Belles Filles climb, where Nibali won three years ago before going on to claim Tour victory.

Froome came home third behind Ireland's Dan Martin in second, and took over the yellow jersey from Sky team-mate Geraint Thomas.

