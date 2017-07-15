Cycling: Barguil brings France Bastille Day joy

FOIX, France: Warren Barguil waited for Bastille Day to claim his first stage victory at the Tour de France, but it was worth the delay.

The 25-year-old French climber, who also cemented his lead in the king of the mountains competition, played a canny game alongside breakaway companions Nairo Quintana, Alberto Contador and Mikel Landa, all more interested in taking back time on race leader Fabio Aru, to save some strength for the sprint finish.

And when that came, Barguil had the burst he needed at the end of the mountainous 101km 13th stage from Saint Girons to Foix in the Pyrenees.

It was Barguil's biggest win since claiming two stages at the 2013 Vuelta a Espana. "It's been a very long time going for a win since the Vuelta in 2013, I've been close before but didn't manage it," he said.

"I did it today. It's exceptional for the French to win on Bastille Day. It's also been a long time since someone from Brittany has won a stage on the Tour. I feel like I have dual nationality - French and Breton - so I'm really happy."

It was extra special too for having beaten his "idol" Contador - Il Pistolero, the gunslinger - in the sprint finish.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It means a lot, he was the person I watched on television at the Tour who made me shiver with his attacks. I can barely believe I've beaten Contador today. A few years ago I used to celebrate like him with the pistol gesture when riding in the second category in Brittany."

Quintana took second and Contador third to snatch back almost two minutes of time they'd previously lost in a Tour that had been difficult for both.

Quintana complained of fatigue having raced in May's Giro d'Italia, while Contador crashed four times over the first 11 stages.

But Quintana is now back in overall contention at 2:07 behind Aru in eighth place, while Contador gave himself a huge morale boost moving back into the top 10 at 5:22.

'I'M BACK'



Having seemed to give up on Thursday after falling more than four minutes behind, Quintana was much happier on Friday. "Now, I'm back in the GC race. We're not giving up hope and we hope to have other days like this," he said.

As expected on a stage that was just over 100km, it was a fast start with attacks coming from everywhere.

But the one that was to stick came from Contador, a twice former Tour winner. He accelerated near the top of the opening of three tough first category climbs, some 70km from the finish.

Only Landa could stick with him, but soon after the second climb was tackled around 10km further up the road, Quintana also put in a burst, with Barguil one of three riders to hug his rear wheel.

By the top of the third and final climb, Quintana and Barguil had caught Contador and Landa, with just a group of favourites including Aru and reigning champion Chris Froome giving chase, around 1:40 back at the summit.

That proved enough as Aru, Froome and others played cat and mouse on the descent, allowing the four leaders to maintain their gap.

When it came to a sprint finish, Barguil had saved his legs the most as the three others chased valuable seconds for the overall standings.

Aru and second-placed Froome came home together, 1:48 behind to remain separated by only six seconds, with Frenchman Romain Bardet third at 25sec.

It was a thrilling day of racing that saw the top positions squeezed up even tighter, with Landa moving up to fifth at 1:09.

But Aru said he had no regrets at letting such dangerous rivals as Quintana, Landa and even Contador get away.

"I expected attacks from every rival but I was concentrating on following the riders closest to me in the standings," said the Italian.

"There are so many attacks on a short stage that it's difficult to go after everyone, but it would have been easy to have a crisis and lose a lot of time, so my day went pretty well."