Cycling: Bradley Wiggins announces retirement

LONDON: Bradley Wiggins announced his retirement from professional cycling on Wednesday (Dec 28), bringing the curtain down on a career that saw him become one of Britain's greatest sportsmen.

The 36-year-old became Britain's first Tour de France winner in 2012 and bows out with eight Olympic medals, including five golds, and seven world titles, across track and road cycling, to his name.

"I have been lucky enough to live a dream and fulfil my childhood aspiration of making a living and a career out of the sport I fell in love with at the age of 12," Wiggins said in a statement on the Facebook page of his Wiggins team.

"I've met my idols and ridden with and alongside the best for 20 years. I have worked with the world's best coaches and managers, who I will always be grateful to for their support."



