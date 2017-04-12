Cycling: British team tries to forget scandal at HK world championships

HONG KONG: Britain will try to move on from damaging allegations of sexism and bullying as they challenge with a new-look squad at this week's Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong.

The Brits' rise to cycling prominence has become mired in controversy over the past year since axed rider Jess Varnish lashed out at the team's internal culture.

The fall-out led to the departure of technical director Shane Sutton and prompted an independent review, a leaked draft of which slammed a "culture of fear and bullying" within British Cycling.





British Cycling's technical director Shane Sutton (front) resigned in April 2016 over Jess Varnish's sexism allegations. (AFP/Carl DE SOUZA)

However, some leading figures have began to push back, with record-breaking Olympian Chris Hoy saying he felt the row had been "sensationalised" by media.

Even Katy Marchant, who like Varnish was highly critical of British Cycling when they failed to qualify for the Olympic team sprint at last year's world championships, told the Daily Telegraph: "I had never had a problem with the culture.

"Obviously at the world champs last year there was a lot of disappointment, and there were some heated moments. Things got expressed maybe not the way that they should," she said.

Olympic gold and silver medallist Callum Skinner said the British team now hoped to "draw a line" under the controversy.

"I think the important thing is that going forward ... it feels now like we're in a happy place and the sport is moving forward for the better," he said, according to the Telegraph.

"I don't think there's a need for a continual cycle of the view after the view after the view. I think it's just good to draw a line under it, make the changes that are necessary and move forward," added Skinner.

NEW FACES

Despite the absence of power couple Jason and Laura Kenny, who are awaiting their first child, and the retirements of Bradley Wiggins and Joanna Rowsell Shand post-Olympics, Britain have still brought four Rio champions to Hong Kong.

Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Steven Burke and Callum Skinner all summited the podium in team events last year in Brazil, while Marchant won bronze in the individual sprint.

Australia, now without retired great Anna Meares and hoping to make amends for a disappointing Olympics, have brought eight debutants alongside a clutch of world title-winners.





Members of the Australian track cycling team practise in their new racing kits, ahead of the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong from Apr 11 to 16. (ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP)

Six-time world champion Cameron Meyer headlines the team, which is now under new performance director Simon Jones, while Rebecca Wiasak is aiming for her third straight individual pursuit title.

"We're not here to be the second best. We're starting to get the right people around us and no doubt (Jones) will make a number of changes within our squad in the high-performance programme and that will be for the better," Wiasak told AFP.

She added: "A number of our riders are in incredible form, so we'd hope to come away at least with a couple of gold medals."

In what is only the second track world championships held in Asia, the women's madison will be contested for the first time and the omnium has been slashed from six events to four.

With teams now preparing for Tokyo 2020, Germany's Kristina Vogel is the sole individual sprint Olympic champion at the event, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday.

Home hopes are carried by Hong Kong's Sarah Lee, the 2012 Olympics keirin bronze medallist and the time trial runner-up at last year's world championships.