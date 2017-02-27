Cycling: Costa wins Tour of Abu Dhabi race

ABU DHABI: Rui Costa avoided any late mishaps to win the Tour of Abu Dhabi after Australia's Caleb Ewan claimed Sunday's (Feb 26) fourth stage under rain and floodlights at the Yas Marina Formula One circuit.

Portugal's former world champion Costa took a decisive lead in the race with success in Saturday's third stage.

And he kept out of trouble to top the overall standings by four seconds from Russia's Ilnur Zakarin, with Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin in third.

Ewan took the closing day honours in a sprint from Briton Mark Cavendish and Andre Greipel of Germany.

The 30-year-old Costa is showing powerful early season form after also coming second in the Tour of Oman.