Cycling: Demare claims Paris-Nice opener as favourites stumble

BOIS-D'ARCY, France: Frenchman Arnaud Demare outsprinted compatriot Julian Alaphilippe to win the opening stage of the week-long Paris-Nice race on Sunday (Mar 5).

But it was a poor day for some of the overall contenders including Australia's Richie Porte.

He, Spain's Alberto Contador and Romain Bardet of France were all caught out by a split in the peloton caused by strong winds just 40 kilometres into the race.

They were forced to chase for more than 100 kilometres and eventually came in around a minute behind the winner.

Norway's Alexander Kristoff took third on the 148.5-kilometre stage around the west Parisian suburbs.

Ireland's Dan Martin, Frenchman Tony Gallopin and Team Sky's Colombian climber Sergio Henao, all possible overall contenders, lost only nine seconds to Demare and gained significant time on the other title hopefuls.

Porte, the champion in 2013 and 2015, and Bardet, who crashed during the stage, came in 47 seconds down while Contador, winner in 2007 and 2010, lost over a minute.

Demare had also won the opening stage last year, shortly before going on to win the first high-profile 'Monument' one-day classic of the season, Milan-Sanremo.

Monday's second stage of the 'Race to the Sun' covers 195 kilometres from Rochefort-en-Yvelines to Amilly.