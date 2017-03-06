Cycling: Demare claims Paris-Nice opener but Bardet out

BOIS-D'ARCY, France: Frenchman Arnaud Demare outsprinted compatriot Julian Alaphilippe to win the opening stage of the week-long Paris-Nice race on Sunday (Mar 5).

But it was a poor day for some of the overall contenders, notably Frenchman Romain Bardet who was kicked out of the race.

Before that, he, Australia's Richie Porte and Alberto Contador of Spain had been caught out by a split in the peloton caused by strong winds just 40 kilometres into the race.

They were forced to chase for more than 100 kilometres and eventually came in around a minute behind the winner.

Norway's Alexander Kristoff took third on the 148.5-kilometre stage around the west Parisian suburbs.

"That was a crazy race! I really enjoyed the splits in the peloton," enthused Demare. "I didn't think a breakaway would form so soon... but there was the element of surprise. At the finish, everyone was spent."

Ireland's Dan Martin, Frenchman Tony Gallopin and Team Sky's Colombian climber Sergio Henao, all possible overall contenders, lost only nine seconds to Demare and gained significant time on the other title hopefuls.

Porte, the champion in 2013 and 2015, came in 47 seconds down while Contador, winner in 2007 and 2010, lost 1 minute 04 seconds.

Bardet, second in last year's Tour de France, originally came home alongside Porte but was later disqualified for having held onto a team car as he chased back to his group following a crash 25 kilometres from the finish.

Demare had also won the opening stage last year, shortly before going on to win the first high-profile 'Monument' one-day classic of the season, Milan-Sanremo.

Monday's second stage of the 'Race to the Sun' covers 195 kilometres from Rochefort-en-Yvelines to Amilly.