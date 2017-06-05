Cycling: Demare wins Dauphine second stage, De Gendt keeps yellow

ARLANC, France: France's Arnaud Demare took a dominant sprint victory on the second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine on Monday (Jun 5) as Thomas De Gendt held onto the leader's yellow jersey.

FDJ's Demare, 25, found space down the right-hand side of the barriers keeping back fans at the finish in Arlanc to win by two clear lengths at the end of the 171km stage.

Norway's Alexander Kristoff was second with another Frenchman, Nacer Bouhanni, finishing fast to take third.

Belgian De Gendt, who won Sunday's opening stage, finished safely in the peloton to maintain his 48-second lead over Frenchman Axel Domont.

A lone escapee, Kazakh Alexei Lutsenko, held off the charging peloton until the final 3km having previously forged out on his own from a four-man breakaway.

Tuesday's third stage over 184km from Chambon-sur-Lignon to Tullins should again favour the sprinters.

Briton Chris Froome is aiming for a record fourth victory at the Dauphine, the main build-up race ahead of July's Tour de France, which the Team Sky leader has also won three times.