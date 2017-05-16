Cycling: Dumoulin flies to pink, Quintana drops to second

MONTEFALCO, Italy: Dutchman Tom Dumoulin cruised to victory in the 10th stage time trial of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday (May 16) to claim the race leader's pink jersey from Colombian Nairo Quintana.

Dumoulin, of the Sunweb team, flew over the rolling, 39.8-kilometre course in the Sagrantino wine-growing region to finish in a winning time of 50 minutes 37 seconds and live up to his name as the 'Butterfly of Maastricht'.

Britain's Geraint Thomas (Sky), still nursing a sore arm from the effects of a crash on stage nine, was second at 49 seconds, with Luxembourg's former race leader Bob Jungels (Quick Step) in third at 56 seconds and Italy's defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain) sixth, at 2 minutes 07 seconds.

Movistar climbing specialist Quintana was expected to lose significant time to pre-stage favourite Dumoulin, and kept to the formbook over a rolling route from Foligno to Montefalco whose technical finish prompted a number of riders to crash.

After climbing to victory on the summit finish at Blockhaus on stage nine Sunday, Quintana - covered from head to toe in pink - dropped to second overall at 2:23 behind Dumoulin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dutchman Bauke Mollema (Trek) failed to finish among the top ten but remains third at 2 minutes 38 seconds, nine seconds ahead of Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).

Although the race for the pink jersey will be decided in the climb-heavy third week of the race, Dumoulin was delighted with a stage win that boosts his chances of maintaining his challenge.

"It's a nice gap to go into the mountains with," said Dumoulin. "But like Nairo Quintana showed on (stage nine to) Blockhaus, he's the better climber, and a lot can happen in the third week.

"But this win is in the pocket. It was already a pretty successful Giro for us, but now we have the stage win and the jersey."

"It's a little worse than I was hoping for ... but we'll find a way to claw back some time," Quintana said at the finish.

"Dumoulin was flying, he's a (time trial) specialist. He could be my biggest rival now."

Nibali would beg to differ, although the Italian - after being left behind by Quintana in the final kilometres of the climb to Blockhaus - started in ominous fashion.

He failed to register among the top 10 at the two checkpoints, at the 9.8-kilometre and 29-kilometre marks, before improving on the hillier last two-thirds of the course.

Although finishing 2:07 behind Dumoulin, the 2013 and 2016 champion was 46 seconds faster than Quintana.

"I think I did a good time trial," said the Italian.

Wednesday's stage is a medium mountain stage over 161 kilometres between Florence to Bagno di Romagna.