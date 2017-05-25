Cycling: Dumoulin in pink as Van Garderen wins Giro 18th stage

ORTISEI, Italy: Tom Dumoulin denied Colombian rival Nairo Quintana to retain the pink jersey after a thrilling 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia won by American Tejay Van Garderen on Thursday (May 25).

Dumoulin, bidding to become the first Dutch winner of the three-week grand tour, finished ninth on the 137km ride through the Dolomites at 1min 06sec behind BMC rider Van Garderen, known as 'TVG'.

The Sunweb team leader retained his 31sec lead on Movistar rider Quintana, and a 1:12 cushion on Italy's two-time champion Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain) ahead of Friday's 19th stage, a 191km ride from San Candido to Piancavallo.