Cycling: Dumoulin wins Binckbank Tour, Stuyven claims final stage

BRUSSELS: Dutchman Tom Dumoulin's fine season continued as he secured overall victory in the Binckbank Tour as Belgian Jasper Stuyven won Sunday's (Aug 13) final stage.

Having won the Giro d'Italia in May, Sunweb's Dumoulin went one better than his second place finish in this event from 2013 as he took third place on Sunday's 191.3km seventh stage from Essen to Geraardsbergen, with Belgian Philippe Gilbert second behind Stuyven.

Another Belgian, Tim Wellens, finished second overall at 17sec with Stuyven's victory enough to move him above Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet into third, at 46sec.

Dumoulin, 26, had claimed the leader's green jersey in finishing second to Wellens on Saturday's sixth stage.

He is enjoying the best season of his career, having won the Dutch time-trial title for the third time in four years and secured high finishes in several other races such as the Abu Dhabi Tour (third), Clasica San Sebastian (fourth), Strade Bianche (fifth) and Tirreno-Adriatico (sixth).