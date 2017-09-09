Cycling: Ewan completes Tour of Britain treble, Boom keeps lead

LONDON: Australia's Caleb Ewan claimed his third stage victory of the 2017 Tour of Britain on Friday (Sep 8) as Dutch rider Lars Boom maintained his overall lead.

Orica-Scott rider Ewan powered to a convincing win after stage six from Newmarket to Aldeburgh came down to a sprint finish.

An early seven-man breakaway opened up a gap of almost three minutes and led for nearly 170 kilometres before finally being swept up with just a few kilometres remaining.

Ewan, who won two of the first three stages, was then perfectly positioned to negotiate the final tight right-hand turn before storming to the line ahead of Fernando Gaviria (Quickstep), with Dylan Groenewegen (Lotto NL-Jumbo) in third.

With two stages remaining, Boom (Lotto NL-Jumbo) leads by eight seconds over team-mate Victor Campenaerts, with Team Sky's Vasil Kiryienka a second further back in third.

Saturday's stage is a 185km ride from Hemel Hempstead to Cheltenham before the race concludes on Sunday with a 180km stage that starts in Worcester and ends in Cardiff.

Advertisement