Cycling: Ewan completes Tour of Britain treble, Boom keeps lead

Australia's Orica-Scott rider Caleb Ewan, pictured here after winning the seventh stage of the Tour of Italy on May 12, 2017, emerged victorious at the third stage of the 2017 Tour of Britain. (AFP/Luk BENIES)

LONDON: Australia's Caleb Ewan claimed his third stage victory of the 2017 Tour of Britain on Friday (Sep 8) as Dutch rider Lars Boom maintained his overall lead.

Orica-Scott rider Ewan powered to a convincing win after stage six from Newmarket to Aldeburgh came down to a sprint finish.

An early seven-man breakaway opened up a gap of almost three minutes and led for nearly 170 kilometres before finally being swept up with just a few kilometres remaining.

Ewan, who won two of the first three stages, was then perfectly positioned to negotiate the final tight right-hand turn before storming to the line ahead of Fernando Gaviria (Quickstep), with Dylan Groenewegen (Lotto NL-Jumbo) in third.

With two stages remaining, Boom (Lotto NL-Jumbo) leads by eight seconds over team-mate Victor Campenaerts, with Team Sky's Vasil Kiryienka a second further back in third.

Saturday's stage is a 185km ride from Hemel Hempstead to Cheltenham before the race concludes on Sunday with a 180km stage that starts in Worcester and ends in Cardiff.

