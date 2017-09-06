Cycling: Ewan sprints to second Tour of Britain stage win

LONDON: Australia's Caleb Ewan secured his second victory in this year's Tour of Britain by winning Tuesday's (Sep 5) third stage to reclaim the overall leader's green jersey.

The Orica-Scott rider repeated his victory in the race's opening stage by pipping Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen in a dramatic sprint finish in Scunthorpe, northeast England.

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step) launched an attack with a kilometre of the 182km course remaining, only to be reeled in with around 200 metres to go.

The ensuing sprint pitted Ewan against Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha Alpecin).

Ewan, 23, timed his surge to perfection, beating Boasson Hagen to the line by half a wheel, with Kristoff taking third place.

Ewan is now six seconds clear of Team Sky's Elia Viviani, who won Monday's second stage.

Wednesday's fourth stage is a 165km ride from Mansfield to Newark-on-Trent in the East Midlands.