Cycling: Ewan wins fourth stage in Tour of Poland

KATOWICE, Poland: Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan edged Danny Van Poppel and Peter Sagan in a frantic bunch finish on Tuesday (Aug 1) after the 238km fourth stage of the Tour of Poland.

The result was enough for world road race champion Sagan to keep the overall leader's yellow jersey as he seeks redemption after being thrown off the Tour de France in July.

On the largely flat stage an escape group formed on a sizzlingly hot day, extending their lead to over seven minutes before being reeled in late on.

Ewan powered past Sagan with under 100m to go, while van Poppel beat the Slovak to second on the line with a bike throw.

The charismatic Sagan extended his overall lead to ten seconds over Dylan Teuns thanks to his time bonus.