Cycling: Froome's Vuelta lead slashed by Nibali

LOS MACHUCOS, Spain: Chris Froome's Vuelta a Espana lead was cut by 42 seconds to 1min 16sec over Vincenzo Nibali as Austrian Stefan Denifl claimed a stunning win on Wednesday's (Sep 6) 16th stage.

Denifl attacked out of a breakaway with five kilometres to go to hold off a brave chase by Alberto Contador to win a brutal mountainous 180.5km stage from Villadiego Los Machucos in 4hr 48min 52min.

Contador was 28sec back to aid his chances of making the general classification podium with Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez 1min 04sec down in third.

Froome has looked assured in his bid to become just the third rider to win the Tour de France and Vuelta in the same year, but cracked on the final climb as he couldn't stay with Nibali.

The Italian finished alongside Lopez in fourth with Froome down in 14th.