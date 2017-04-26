Cycling: Froome slips as Felline wins Romandie prologue

AIGLE, Switzerland: Italy's Fabio Felline won Tuesday's (Apr 25) opening prologue at the Tour de Romandie as race favourites Chris Froome of Britain and American Tejay Van Garderen struggled in the rain.

Trek rider Felline, 27, covered the 4.8 kilometres in 5 minutes 57 seconds, finishing two seconds ahead of Britain's Alex Dowsett (Movistar) with Australian Alexander Edmondson (Orica) seven seconds off the leader.

Three-time Tour de France champion Froome - a two-time winner of the Swiss race - opted to start among the early riders to avoid the rain but his tactics backfired on a slippery surface.

The Sky rider lost 29 seconds to the winner, with BMC's Van Garderen conceding 34 seconds.

The Swiss race is designed to prepare riders for July's Tour de France with Wednesday's stage to Champery over a mountainous route with wintery conditions forecast.