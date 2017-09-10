Cycling: Froome takes decisive Vuelta lead, Contador wins 20th stage

ALTO DE l'ANGLIRU, Spain: Chris Froome virtually secured overall victory in the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday (Sep 9) by extending his lead over Vincenzo Nibali as Alberto Contador won the 20th queen stage in his final race before retirement.

Barring disaster in Sunday's parade around the centre of Madrid, Froome, who now holds a lead of 2min 15secs over Nibali, will become just the third rider in history to win the Tour de France and Vuelta in the same year.



