Cycling: Italy's Trentin sprints to Burgos win

BELORADO, Spain: Italian Matteo Trentin celebrated his 28th birthday on Wednesday (Aug 2) by winning the 153km second stage of the five-day Tour of Burgos in Spain.

Trentin sprinted to the finish line ahead of Britain's Adam Blythe and Dutchman Tim Ariesen, who came second and third respectively.

In-form Sky rider Mikel Landa finished safely in the peloton after winning Tuesday's opening stage to maintain his two-second overall lead from Russian Sergei Chernetski.