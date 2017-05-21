Cycling: Jungels wins Giro's 15th stage, Dumoulin retains pink

BERGAMO, Italy: Luxembourg's Bob Jungels, of the Trek team, sprinted to victory in the 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday (May 21) as race leader Tom Dumoulin retained the pink jersey.

Jungels, who wore the pink jersey earlier in the 100th edition of the race, finished the 199 km ride from Valdengo to Bergamo six seconds ahead of Colombia's race favourite Nairo Quintana.

Sunweb team leader Dumoulin and the chasing peloton crossed the line a handful of seconds later to allow the big Dutchman to maintain an overall lead of more than two and a half minutes on Movistar rival Quintana before the race's third and final rest day Monday.

The race resumes Tuesday with a 222km 16th stage from Rovetta to Bormio.