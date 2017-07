BERGERAC, France: Marcel Kittel cantered to a fourth stage win of the Tour de France at the end of Tuesday's (Jul 11) 10th stage from Perigueux to Bergerac.

The 29-year-old German was imperious as he won easily ahead of compatriot John Degenkolb with Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen third.

Briton Chris Froome, the reigning champion, kept hold of the race leader's yellow jersey.