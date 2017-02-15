Cycling: Kristoff dominates opening Oman sprint

MUSCAT: Norway's Alexander Kristoff dominated the sprint finish to take the leader's jersey following Tuesday's (Feb 14) opening stage of the Tour of Oman.

The Katusha rider beat Italians Kristian Sbaragli and Sonny Colbrelli at the end of the 176.5-kilometre stage around Muscat.

Cobbled classics specialist Tom Boonen was unable to fight for victory after being brought down in a mass crash some 700 metres from the line.

Boonen finished the race but with a torn jersey and bloodied back and elbow.

Kristoff will wear the leader's red jersey on Wednesday's second stage over 145 kilometres from Nakhal to Al Bustan that should favour one-day specialists like Boonen.