Cycling: Lopez wins Vuelta 15th stage, Froome extends lead

SIERRA NEVADA, Spain: Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez stormed to his second stage win at the Vuelta a Espana as Chris Froome extended his overall lead on a daunting stage 15 climb on Sunday (Sep 3).

Lopez, who claimed his first Grand Tour win in Wednesday's 11th stage, broke clear in the final five kilometres to win the mountainous 129.4km climb from Alcala la Real to the Sierra Nevada in 3hr 34min 51sec.

Russia's Ilnur Zakarin attacked in the final kilometre to take second 36 seconds back with Wilco Kelderman snatching third a further nine seconds behind.

Froome was again well protected by his Sky teammates to finish fifth on the stage, six seconds ahead of Vincenzo Nibali, to extend his lead in the general classification to 1min 01sec.