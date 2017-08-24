Cycling: Marczynski wins sixth stage, Froome extends Vuelta lead

SAGUNTO, Spain: Poland's Tomasz Marczynski claimed stage six of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday (Aug 24) as Chris Froome withstood a day of five categorised climbs and counter-attacks to maintain the overall race lead.

Marczynski edged out compatriot Pawel Poljanski and Spaniard Enric Mas on the line to claim the 204.4km stage from Vila Real to Sagunto in 4hrs 47mins 02secs.

Froome finished eighth, alongside most of the general classification favourites 26 seconds back.

However, the Briton extended his lead by one second to 11 seconds as Esteban Chaves leapt into second following a nightmare stage for Tejay van Garderen.

The American suffered two crashes and a puncture as he lost 17 seconds on the race leaders' group to fall to fourth overall.