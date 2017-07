LE PUY-EN-VELAY, France: Dutchman Bauke Mollema of the Trek-Segafredo team won the 15th stage of the Tour de France, a 189.5-km ride from Laissac-Severac L'Eglise on Sunday.

Mollema jumped away from the breakaway group of the day 31 kms from the finish to claim a solo victory ahead of Italian Diego Ulissi and Frenchman Tony Gallopin.

