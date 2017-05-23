Cycling: Nibali wins stage, Dumoulin saves Giro jersey

BORMIO, Italy: Italy's Vincenzo Nibali pipped Spanish rival Mikel Landa to victory in a dramatic 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia that saw drained race leader Tom Dumoulin struggle to retain the pink jersey.

Sunweb's Dumoulin started the climb-heavy 222 km ride from Rovetta to Bormio with a lead of 2min 41sec on Colombian rival Nairo Quintana.

But after an unscheduled toilet stop, the big Dutchman was left desperately chasing through the mountains before saving the pink jersey by just 31secs.

Nibali, the two-time and defending champion who rides for Bahrain, held off Landa (Sky) in a two-up sprint to hand the hosts their first victory of the 100th edition.