SALON-DE-PROVENCE, France: Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen won his third Tour de France stage and first in six years on Friday's (Jul 21) 19th stage from Embrun to Salon de Provence.

Boasson Hagen, who was beaten in a photo finish by Marcel Kittel on the seventh stage, was part of a 20-man breakaway but made a winning solo break inside the final 3km as Nikias Arndt came second and Jens Keukeleire third.