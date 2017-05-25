Cycling: Rolland ends victory drought on Giro's 17th stage

CANAZEI, Italy: France's Pierre Rolland capped a well-timed attack on the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia to end his two-year wait for victory on Wednesday (May 24).

Rolland, of the Cannondale team, attacked an 18-man group of escapees 7.8 km from the finish of the 219 km stage from Tirano to Canazei to solo over the finish line in triumph.

Race leader Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) came over the finish line nearly eight minutes later with the main peloton to retain possession of the pink jersey with a 31sec lead on Colombian rival Nairo Quintana.

It was Rolland's first win since a stage victory on the Tour of Castilla and Leon in 2015, and Cannondale's first grand tour stage in two years.