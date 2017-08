THE HAGUE: World champion Peter Sagan sprinted to victory in the third stage of the BinckBank Tour on Wednesday (Aug 9), triumphing over the 185km run between Blankenberge and Ardooie in Belgium with Switzerland's Stefan Kung staying in the race lead.

Sagan, who also won the first stage, finished ahead of Belgium's Edwards Theuns and Rudy Barbier of France.

Thursday's fourth stage is over 154.2km from Riemst to Lanaken.