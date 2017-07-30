Cycling: Sagan wins first stage since Tour de France expulsion

KRAKOW: World road race champion Peter Sagan edged a bunch sprint to win the first stage of the Tour of Poland in Krakow on Saturday (Jul 29), his first outing since being kicked off the Tour de France.

The Slovak was expelled from the Tour on the fifth stage after his elbow knocked British sprinter Mark Cavendish to the tarmac in a high-speed bunch finish.

On Saturday, there was a mass fall in the peloton with 100m to go but this time Sagan played no part in the accident.

Sporting a new military-style buzz haircut, 27-year-old Sagan burst clear of Australia's Orica rider Caleb Ewan in the last stretch while Sky's Dutch sprinter Danny Van Poppel was a third, three lengths back.

The Tour of Poland runs from Jul 29 to Aug 4.